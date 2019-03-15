Captain Marvel Box Office Collection Week 1: Brie Larson's Film Crosses 50-Crore Mark

Brie Larson in Captain Marvel. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Captain Marvel opened in Indian theaters last week The film has collected Rs 56.41 crore as of now The film has been directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck

Captain Marvel is ruling the Indian box office and how. The film which opened in Indian theaters last week, has managed to cross the 50-crore mark within a week, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film which stars Brie Larson in the lead role, has collected Rs 56.41 crore as of now. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. However, the film's performance dipped slightly over the weekend.Captain Marvel had a great start at the box office and it earned Rs 13 crore on its opening day.

Sharing the film's box office report on social media, Taran Adarsh described the film as an "overall success" and he tweeted: "Captain Marvel crosses Rs 50 cr in Week 1...Excellent weekend, but the cracks were visible on weekdays... Overall, a success... Fri 13.01 cr, Sat 14.10 cr, Sun 13.60 cr, Mon 4.87 cr, Tue 4.13 cr, Wed 3.55 cr, Thu 3.15 cr. Total: Rs 56.41 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: Rs 67.14 crore."

Take a look at the aforementioned tweet here:

#CaptainMarvel crosses 50 cr in Week 1... Excellent weekend, but the cracks were visible on weekdays... Overall, a success... Fri 13.01 cr, Sat 14.10 cr, Sun 13.60 cr, Mon 4.87 cr, Tue 4.13 cr, Wed 3.55 cr, Thu 3.15 cr. Total: 56.41 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: 67.14 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2019

Captain Marvel opened to great reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chtterjee gave the film 3 stars out of five. He described Brie Larson's performance in the film as "terrific" and wrote: "Larson is terrific as Vers/Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. She is infinitely better at etching out a believable figure than Gal Wonder Woman Gadot, who had to fall back on more conventional means."

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel is the first-ever female-fronted superhero film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Besides Brie Larson, the film also features Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law, Annette Bening, Lashana Lynch, Clark Gregg, Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace in pivotal roles.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.