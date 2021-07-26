'Can't Process This Loss': Amaal And Armaan Malik Mourn Grandmother In Emotional Posts

Armaan Malik shared this photo. (Image courtesy: armaanmalik)

Highlights The brothers shared pictures and videos of their grandmother

"Lost my best friend today," Armaan wrote on Sunday evening

"Allah, my angel is now with you," he added

Singers Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik paid emotional tributes to their grandmother on social media after she died on Sunday. Armaan Malik posted a set of videos and pictures of himself with his grandmother and wrote that he "cannot process the loss." Describing his grandmom as his "best friend" and "the light of his life," Armaan wrote: "Lost my best friend today... my dadijaan. The light of my life. I still cannot process this loss. A void I know nobody can fill. You were the cutest, the most precious human being ever. I am so grateful that I got so much time with you and got all your love, hugs and kisses. Allah, my angel is now with you."

His brother and composer Amaal Mallik remembered their grandmother with these heart-wrenching words: "It was the most difficult task of my life to bury you with my own hands today. I cried hopelessly for a last hug, but you had already gone. You wanted to be buried right next to your husband and I'm glad we could make that happen. As I left, it began to rain and I looked up to the skies and smiled knowing that you are right where you wanted to be, united with Dada in another dimension, just like this picture. There was never any one before, nor will there be any one after. Sundays with Dadi was the real deal with Aloo Parathas for breakfast and Pizza Parties for dinner. You lived to love your children and grandchildren, you fought long and hard. Respect and Love. You will live within us till the end. The OG Malik has left us."

Read Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik's emotional posts for their grandmother here:

Armaan and Amaal are the nephews of composer-singer Anu Malik. Armaan is known for singing hits like Tu Hawa, Naina, Main Hoon Hero Tera, Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Sau Aasmaan and Dil Mein Tum Ho among many others. He has also crooned Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati and Marathi songs.