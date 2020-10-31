'Can't Believe You've Turned 40': Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday Wish For 'Baby Brother' Sikandar Kher

Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: bachchan)

On his childhood friend Sikandar Kher's birthday, Abhishek Bachchan posted a million-dollar throwback picture of themselves and accompanied it with a heart-warming note for the actor on social media. "Little baby is getting old! Happy birthday, Sikandar. I can't believe you've turned 40!" wrote Abhishek on Saturday and added: "You will always remain my baby brother. The bond we share is a gift that I cherish immensely. You're mad, crazy, irritating, disgusting, messy and I love you for all that. But you are also the most genuine, loving, caring, funny and sweetest person. We've made 40 great years of memories to last us a lifetime and I know there's a lifetime of memories to be made that lie ahead. Be safe, be well, be happy and always be you!"

"I wish we could have been together today to celebrate but you are away working and that's the best gift ever. Work hard, stay you and lots of love my baby brother," read Abhishek Bachchan's full note for the birthday boy.

In the comments section of Abhishek's post, Sikandar Kher wrote this: "AB! I wanted to say rulayega kya pagle but the tear ducts are taking a break...I love you and always will... here's to many more memories...PS: Have cleaned out the messiness.. but the other things still stand."

Abhishek Bachchan and Sikandar Kher, son of actors Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher, are childhood friends. The duo have also worked together in a couple of films such as Game, Players and Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey.

Sikandar Kher has also featured in movies like Summer 2007, Aurangzeb and Tere Bin Laden 2, among others. He was last seen in web-series Aarya.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in the second season of the web-series Breathe. His line-up includes The Big Bull, Ludo and Bob Biswas.