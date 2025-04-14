Cannes 2025: Anupam Kher's <i>Tanvi The Great</i> To Premiere At Film Festival

Veteran actor Anupam Kher's directorial venture Tanvi The Great is gearing up to make waves internationally with its world premiere at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival.

The film is slated to debut within the Marche du Film segment at Cannes, where the cast and crew will be present for the special screening.

Anupam Kher will personally introduce the film at the event, which is expected to draw several high-profile attendees from the film industry.

Taking to Instagram, the actor announced the big news about the film's Cannes premiere. This international debut marks the beginning of a global tour, with subsequent screenings lined up in major cities like London, New York and Los Angeles.

"I've always wanted to create a film with a universal theme--one that transcends boundaries and connects with hearts everywhere. Tanvi The Great is a story born from deep passion and purpose. It's a film from our hearts, and I believe it will resonate just as deeply with audiences in Ahmedabad as it will in America," shared Anupam Kher, as quoted by a press note.

Kher also praised the contribution of Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani, whose music plays a pivotal role in shaping the emotional depth of the film.

He added, "Having Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani bring this story to life with his musical genius has been a true blessing. His artistry has elevated Tanvi The Great in ways I had only dreamt of. I am truly humbled to present 'Tanvi The Great', our labour of love to the world."

The film recently unveiled its first-look teaser, generating buzz ahead of its premiere. Directed by Anupam Kher and featuring a score by Keeravani, Tanvi The Great has been made in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).