Cannes 2024: Shark Tank India Judge Namita Thapar Drops Pics From French Riviera

Namita Thapar shared this image. (courtesy: namitathapar)

Namita Thapar is Cannes-ready. The Shark Tank India judge shared photos from the French Riviera on social media. Interestingly, her Instagram post happens to be from a look she sported off the red carpet. Namita Thapar attended the premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, starring Chris Hemsworth. Namita Thapar opted for a stunning mint green gown with a thigh-high slit and a flowing train. The outfit is designed by Lebanese fashion designer Elio Abou Fayssal. Captioning the post on Instagram, Namita Thapar wrote, "Cannes 2024 :) thanks."

Opening up about her dress, Namita Thapar told Brut, “I love the colour because it is so different. It is a colour that I have never worn before. I just hope that I can manage this long train, but I am having fun… I pray I don't trip over it (her gown) on the red carpet.”

Joining her at Cannes will be actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shobita Dhulipala and Jacqueline Fernandes. Urvashi Rautela shared pictures from the French Riviera, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani made her red carpet debut on Wednesday.

Kiara Advani will represent India at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the festival. The event will be hosted by Vanity Fair at Cannes. The event celebrates the achievements of women in the entertainment industry from various countries. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning. She was spotted leaving for the French Riviera to attend the film festival. Several photos and videos of her airport appearance have been doing the rounds on social media. In the pictures, Kiara Advani is seen wearing a white turtle neck sweater teamed with white pants. She styled her look with a beige overcoat. Kiara accessorised her look with a cool pair of shades and a brown handbag.

A day ago, Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was pictured at the Mumbai airport. The actress was spotted leaving for French Riviera to attend the Cannes Film Festival. She was accompanied by her daughter and her regular travel buddy Aaradhya. However, it was her injured hand that caught everyone's attention. Aishwarya was clicked wearing an arm sling on her right hand. Several photos and videos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's airport appearance have been doing the rounds on social media. In the viral pictures, Aishwarya is seen dressed in a black outfit teamed with a blue knee-length coat. Aaradhya, on the other hand, is seen sporting a blue hoodie paired with black pants.