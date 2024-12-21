Shark Tank's Namita Thapar And Anupam Mittal Clash Over 70-Hour Workweek Debate

It's been several months, but the debate on India's work productivity, sparked by Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's '70-hour workweek' comment continues to rage on. Now, 'Shark Tank India' judges, Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal, have expressed their views on the matter. During an interview with 'Humans of Bombay', Mr Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, engaged in a fiery debate with Ms Thapar, the CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. While Mr Mittal supported the idea that one should not look at the number of hours being clocked at work, Ms Thapar disagreed with him calling it a "crock of bullsh*t".

In the interview, Mr Mittal was asked about his opinion on the workweek debate. He said, "I think it is a big lie that's being told to this generation, and I think it stinks because you are not ever going to... okay this is for people who want to achieve something extraordinary in life... you are not going to achieve anything extraordinary in life by counting the hours that you are putting in."

Mr Thapar then quickly chimed in, saying that it is different for founders as they have an "upside" which is not there for regular employees and therefore, they should work for stipulated hours, considering the work-life balance. "Basically this whole discussion and argument that is going on, pardon my language, is a crock of bullsh*t," she said.

Ms Thapar explained three data points to support her argument. "No. 1, when Emcure went public, it was $3 billion, my family owns 80 percent, so imagine the kind of wealth I am making. The founders, set of co-founders and top management, look at the kind of money they are making. Obviously, we could work 20 hours a day, which is what we all do. But the employee? Today, my accountant, he is making a salary, he does not have the upside of putting in that kind of hours," she said.

Ms Thapar then went on to say that extended work hours cannot be a norm for regular employees as it will have far-reaching implications. "If he is going to put in that kind of hours, my second data point is, he is going to have serious, serious, serious physical and mental health issues," she said.

"So, I think for founders and high stakeholders, who make tons of money - go for it. Work 24 hours a day forever! But I think for the common man and woman... (there needs to be) a certain number of hours that they are supposed to work, and of course when there are deliverables... people work longer hours, but it is not on a non-stop, standard number basis," she continued.

"Third thing: For God's sake, don't get married and have children because the next generation is suffering because of non-existent parents... just spare them the misery and mental health issues due to having an absentee parent. So, I think for people with high stakes, yes (work long hours), but for common employees, have a reasonable work limit, knowing that there will be some blips during deliverable time, but it cannot be a constant 70-hour work week, which is what a lot of people are proposing," she added.

Notably, the 70-hour workweek debate started when Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy said that India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world and asked the youth the contribute towards building the culture so that India can compete effectively on the global stage.