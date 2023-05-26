Cannes 2023: It Was All Yellow For Surveen Chawla

Surveen Chawla shared this image. (courtesy: surveenchawla)

Surveen Chawla, who is in Cannes for the eponymous film festival, is making the French Riviera look so good. She posted stunning pictures of her day out in Cannes. She wore a bright yellow lehenga from the shelves of Seema Gujral. Surveen posted pictures of look and she wrote, "When at Cannes shine brighter than the sun. Thanks to my most amazing team for making my vision come to life." Surveen Chawla's desi look got a whole lot of love from her Instafam. Her post was filled up with a string of heart and fire emojis.

See Surveen Chawla's look here:

Speaking of her Cannes experience, Surveen Chawla said, "I am thrilled to be back at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and I couldn't be happier to be here. Cannes is the perfect platform for artists to express themselves, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to showcase my style and represent Indian cinema. This year, I wanted to make a statement with my fashion choice, and Seema Gujral design allowed me to do just that. The fusion of classic and contemporary elements in the design perfectly aligned with my personal style. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this incredible journey," news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

Surveen Chawla famously starred in Ekta Kapoor's Kahiin To Hoga and has also featured in the TV shows such as Kaajjal and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She has appeared in various Punjabi films too. Surveen was also seen in the film Parched. She debuted in Bollywood in 2011's Hum Tum Shabana but her breakout film was 2014's Hate Story 2. She also starred in the film Ugly. Surveen Chawla was also seen in popular Netflix shows Sacred Games, Decoupled and Rana Naidu.

Speaking of the desi representation at this year's Cannes Film Festival, there were several stars that attended. The attendees included veteran Aishwarya Rai Bacchan, actors Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy and Aditi Rao Hydari. Anushka Sharma is expected to walk the red carpet soon. Sunny Leone's film Kennedy screened at the festival.