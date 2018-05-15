Cannes 2018: What Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Said About Fashion Police

Highlights
- "Shringaar has been part of who we are," said Aishwarya
- It's an individual choice, need to stop judging each other: Aishwarya
- Once, Aishwarya was heavily trolled for her purple lip colour in Cannes
Of dealing with criticisms, she told mid-day, "There can be immense praise or criticism, which comes with being a celebrity. I don't disrespect it, but it doesn't spear through my heart."
This year, Aishwarya wore two spectacular gowns. On Day 1, she opted for a Michael Cinco butterfly gown, which was patterned with detailed designs of black and shades of purple and a 10-foot long train. Hands down, Aishwarya was a vision to behold.
For her second appearance, she wore an ivory gown by Rami Kadi.
Aishwarya redefined makeup goals with Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick 300 Blushing Ambition, Superliner Superstar Duo Designer Silver, La Palette Nude Beige and Superstar mascara for dramatic lashes!— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 13, 2018
Get the look here: https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj
#LifeAtCannes#SummerEscapepic.twitter.com/nyt3Ycyvie
Aishwarya looked stunning on both the days.
Black is beautiful, especially when teamed with Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lip 308 Shanghai Scarlet, Infallible Pro Matte Liquid Foundation, Le Stylo Smoky Shadow 102 Delicat Wood, Infallible 24H Gel crayon I've Got The Blue https://t.co/RFTGXpZIMj#LifeAtCannes#SummerEscapepic.twitter.com/Mpvk4Al8RR— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 12, 2018
Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya returned home last night.
Now when Aishwarya is done with her Cannes duties, she will concentrate on her forthcoming films. Fanne Khan, the remakes of Raat Aur Din and Woh Kaun Thi by KriArj Entertainment and another film by the same production house.
For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.