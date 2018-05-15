Cannes 2018: What Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Said About Fashion Police

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival (Image courtesy: AFP)

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a global icon. This year, she attended the Cannes Film Festival for the 17th time. Every year, she makes traffic-stopping appearances on the red carpet . Aishwarya has never shied away from experimenting with her looks and once, she was heavily trolled for her purple lip colour. Nevertheless, Aishwarya was unperturbed. The actress, who is a Cannes veteran now, says people need to 'stop judging' and she takes criticism and praised both. "(here, dressing up) has been part of who we are. It's an individual choice and people need to stop judging each other," Aishwarya told mid-day Of dealing with criticisms, she told mid-day , "There can be immense praise or criticism, which comes with being a celebrity. I don't disrespect it, but it doesn't spear through my heart."This year, Aishwarya wore two spectacular gowns. On Day 1, she opted for a Michael Cinco butterfly gown , which was patterned with detailed designs of black and shades of purple and a 10-foot long train. Hands down, Aishwarya was a vision to behold.For her second appearance, she wore an ivory gown by Rami Kadi. When in Cannes, Aishwarya picked up different costumes and patterns for each of her appearances and impressed the fashion police in all. Remember her Giorgio Armani suit?Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya returned home last night.Now when Aishwarya is done with her Cannes duties, she will concentrate on her forthcoming films., the remakes ofandby KriArj Entertainment and another film by the same production house.

