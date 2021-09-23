Spot Little Kunal Kemmu In This Pic From His 'Wonder Years' In School. Hint In Post

Kunal Kemmu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kunalkemmu)

Kunal Kemmu has won our hearts with his charm and talent since his first film. His warm personality onscreen also extends to his cheery social media presence. On Instagram, the actor is often seen posting several glimpses of personal and professional developments. The actor lets fans and followers into the quality time that he spends with his family. He also shares images and posts about the years gone by. Kunal Kemmu has now uploaded one such pic on Instagram from his childhood. It is, in fact, a class photo from his time as a student at the Burn Hall School in Srinagar.

Sharing the image, Kunal Kemmu wrote, “One from my wonder years. Spot me if you can.” He also added the hashtags, “childhood memories”, “good old days” and “nostalgia”. In case you struggle to spot him in the picture, the actor has also shared a second image in which he has zoomed in on himself. Kunal Kemmu is sitting in the bottom-most row on the extreme left.

Previously on the occasion of Janmashtami, the actor shared a throwback photo of himself dressed in the costume of Lord Krishna. “Janmashtami brings back old memories of ‘pot breaking' by forming a human pyramid. This picture takes me back to those days,” the caption read. Reacting to the image, actor Pratik Gandhi wrote, “One of the mandatory get-ups in school fancy dress competitions.”

On Rakshabandhan too, Kunal Kemmu shared a throwback photo of himself as a boy with his sister Karishma Kemmu.

On sister Karishma Kemmu's birthday, Kunal Kemmu shared a set of throwback images that are bound to make you smile. The pictures feature the brother-sister duo as babies as well as them as teenagers. Also, do not miss the one in school uniforms.

Kunal Kemmu made his debut with Sir in 1993 as a child actor and followed it up with a role in the Aamir Khan film Raja Hindustani in 1996. He made his debut in a leading role with Kalyug. He is married to actress Soha Ali Khan.