Soha Ali Khan Sends 'Virtual Love And Hugs' To Sister-In-Law Karishma Kemmu On Her Birthday

Soha Ali Khan and her sister-in-law Karishma Kemmu may be apart on the latter's birthday this year but the actress made sure to send "virtual love and hugs" to her sister-in-law in the best way possible on social media. Soha shared a set of pictures featuring herself, her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and his sister Karishma and wished her like this: "Happy birthday, Karishma Kemmu! Another celebration spent apart this year... but sending you virtual love and hugs!" In the photos, Karishma Kemmu can be seen happily posing with Soha, Kunal and her parents. Here's what the actress shared on her sister-in-law's birthday.

On Raksha Bandhan this year, Kunal Kemmu shared glimpses of his and Karishma's "virtual" Rakhi. He shared a picture collage of themselves celebrating the festival through a video call and wrote: "This is a first! Virtual Raksha Bandhan. #happyrakshabandhan to all. Thank you for the beautiful Rakhee and lovely letter, Karishma. I love you."

Soha Ali Khan married actor Kunal Kemmu in the year 2015 after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi in September 2017. Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of actress Sharmila Tagore and the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan.

In terms of work, Soha Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood with Dil Maange More in 2004. Since then, she has featured in films such as Pyaar Mein Twist, Rang De Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, Tum Mile, Tera Kya Hoga Johnny and Ghayal: Once Again. The actress was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.