Can You Spot Cutie-Pie Nick Jonas In This Mother's Day Post?

On Mother's Day, Nick Jonas wished his mom Denise, and also Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu, with adorable posts on Instagram. But there's one throwback memory that caught our eye. A priceless gem from the childhood albums of the Jonas Brothers were shared on the band's official Instagram to wish Denise a very happy Mother's Day. The photo, which appears to be a vacation memory, features pint-sized versions of Nick, Kevin and Joe along with mom Denise and father Kevin Jonas on a boat. Kevin, who is the one in the middle waving at cameras, is now 32. Joe, the tall kid on the right, is 30 now. And that's our favourite Jonas - Nick - on the left, smiling adorably at the camera. He's 27 now. Nick, Kevin and Joe also have a brother named Frankie, who graduated last year.

Here's a leaf out of the Jonases family diaries:

Nick Jonas also shared these posts for mom Denise and mother-in-law Madhu on Sunday: "Flashback on this Mother's Day to my mother and my mother-in-law getting their groove on. Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers out there. Stay safe and healthy! Sending you all love."

Meanwhile, Kevin Jonas gave a shout-out to his wife Danielle for being an incredible mother. Kevin and Danielle are parents to daughters Valentina and Alena: "Mothers love shows no bounds, You definitely prove that every day. Happy Mother's Day. We love you so much!"

Joe Jonas, who is married to Sophie Turner, picked a piece of the throwback photo to write this: "Happy Mother's Day, Mama Jonas. Thanks for being amazing. Love you!"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently together in Los Angeles as several countries are in lockdown mode because of the coronavirus outbreak. They got married in 2018.