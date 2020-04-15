Can You Spot Anurag Kashyap In This College Pic?

Anurag Kashyap shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anuragkashyap10)

Throwback photos of Bollywood celebrities are always a delight and thanks to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, we got hold of one on Wednesday. The Gangs Of Wasseypur director shared a rare throwback picture of himself from his college days, in which he can be seen posing with his "best friends." In the photo, Anurag Kashyap's lean physique makes it really difficult to identify him. Can you spot him? If not, here's the answer - Anurag Kashyap is the one wearing a blue-and-black jacket. He can be seen sitting on a chair. The photo was clicked when the director was studying in Delhi University's Hansraj College. Sharing the blast from the past, Anurag Kashyap wrote: "Those were the days... #hansrajcollege #delhiuniversity #bestfriends."

Take a look:

Anurag Kashyap occasionally shares priceless pictures from his throwback pitara. Last month, he posted a picture from the "muhurat" of his first film Paanch. The photo featured several actors such as Anil Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, her sister Tejaswini Kolhapure, Pankaj Saraswat, Vijay Maurya, Priyank Sharma, directors Vikramaditya Motwane, Hansal Mehta and producer Ashok Thakeria. "A picture from the muhurat of my first film Paanch in 2000... with Anil Kapoor giving the muhurat shot," read an excerpt from Anurag's post.

Anurag Kashyap is a director, producer, writer, as well as an actor. He made his directorial debut with Paanch and went on to direct several films such as Black Friday, Dev.D, Gulaal, That Girl In Yellow Boots, Gangs of Wasseypur, Manmarziyaan and others.