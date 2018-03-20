Can You Guess Who This Actress Is? Hint - Last Name Kapoor

We stumbled upon an Instagram post, which was shared by a Bollywood actress. Can you guess who she is? Hint: Her surname is Kapoor. In the picture, the actress can be seen covering her face with a blue-coloured stole and oversized sunglasses. She probably wanted to keep her identity a secret. The actress posted the picture and captioned it, "Mood: Anonymous." If you guessed Shraddha Kapoor, then you are absolutely right. The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Her recent Instagram posts tell us that the actress is making the most of her stay in the picturesque location of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Shraddha Kapoor was earlier joined by her co-star Shahid Kapoor when they were shooting in Tehri, Himachal Pradesh. Shahid flew back to Mumbai a couple of days ago. Shraddha and Shahid have previously worked together in Vishal Bhardwaj's film Haider.
Apart from Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shraddha is also busy with her forthcoming project Saaho, opposite Telugu star Prabhas. Saaho is trilingual science fiction thriller to be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh in a negative role.