Can You Guess Who The Actress In This Throwback Pic Is?

Rakul Preet Singh shared a throwback picture from her childhood days on her Instagram profile and it wouldn't be wrong to say that it is arguably the cutest thing on the Internet today. In the photograph, little Rakul Preet can be seen sitting pretty, dressed in a white frock as she smiles for the camera. The 28-year-old actress captioned the post: "Jab main chhota bacha tha. Actually, I don't think I've grown up. I don't think want to." She accompanied the post with the hashtag #thoseshades and #bornfilmy. The picture received over 3 lakh likes on Instagram within a few hours.

Without much ado, take a look at Rakul Preet's post.

Rakul Preet keeps her Instafam engaged by sharing different facets of her life on social media. The actress frequently delights her fans by sharing fitness-based videos and pictures. This is what we are talking about:

Rakul Preet Singh, a former beauty queen, was last seen in the Luv Ranjan-produced De De Pyaar De, in which she co-starred with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Her upcoming projects include Marjaavaan and a Telugu film titled Manmadhudu 2.

Rakul Preet stepped into Bollywood with Divya Khosla Kumar's 2014 film Yaariyan. She also featured in the 2018 film Aiyaari. Besides Bollywood films, the actress has also starred in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films. She played the role of late actress Sridevi in the NTR biopic titled Kathanayakudu.

