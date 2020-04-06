Can You Guess Which One Of These Little Munchkins Is Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

It is just the beginning of the week and we are already getting throwback treats. On Monday, Deepika Padukone flipped through the pages of her childhood album and delighted her fans by sharing an old photograph of herself enjoying a meal with best friend Divya Narayan and her brother Aditya Narayan. In the photograph, pint-sized Deepika can be seen dressed in a frock with Divya sitting right next to her. Aditya Narayan can be seen making a goofy face in the picture. While the actress did not mention anything related to the photograph, she just tagged Divya and her brother in the caption and wrote: "Basic." Check out her post here:

This is not the first time Deepika Padukone has shared a throwback picture of herself and her friend Divya. In December last year, she shared a blast from the past and hilariously referred to herself and Divya as "Humpty and Dumpty," respectively. She wrote: "This Humpty and Dumpty sat on a wall...and ate curd rice!"

Deepika Padukone's throwback pictures always leave us wanting more. Remembers the one that also featured Divya Narayan and close friend Sneha Ramachander?

How can we forget her pictures from the time when she was an infant? Take a look at then now:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, in which she will share screen space with husband Ranveer Singh. She will also feature in the Hindi remake of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern alongside Rishi Kapoor. All Bollywood projects and films' releases have been put on halt due to the Coronavirus outbreak.