BTS Pics From The Sets Of Jodhaa Akbar, With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Hrithik Roshan

Film producer Sunita Gowariker shared some stunning behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the 2008 historical drama Jodhaa Akbar, which was directed by her filmmaker-husband Ashutosh Gowariker. The pictures feature the film's lead actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. One of the photographs happens to be from Aishwarya and Hrithik's sword fighting scene from film. In another picture, the film's lead pair can be seen sitting with the film's director Ashutosh Gowariker. We also got a glimpse of the film's music composer AR Rahman, in one of the pictures.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sunita Gowariker wrote: "Some moments during filming from the sets of Ashutosh Gowariker Productions. Today I bring Jodhaa Akbar filmed in the year 2006/07. Stay tuned for What's Your Rashee? #fromthesets."

Check out the pictures here:

Other than Jodhaa Akbar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan shared screen space in films such as Yash Raj's Dhoom 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2010 film Guzaarish.

In Jodhaa Akbar, Hrithik Roshan played the role of the Mughal emperor Akbar, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starred as princess Jodhaa Bai. The film also featured Sonu Sood, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Ila Arun, in pivotal roles. The film won two National Film Awards.

Jodhaa Akbar had several hit tracks such as Azeem-O-Shaan Shahenshah, Jashn-E-Bahaara, Khwaja Mere Khwaja and In Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein, among others.

Ashutosh Gowariker is best-known for directing films such as Lagaan, Swades, Baazi, Mohenjo Daro and Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey among others. The period drama Panipat, starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, remains his last release.