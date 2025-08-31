BTS's Jimin Was In Relationship With Song Da Eun During Military Enlistment But Broke Up: Report

The storm around BTS's Jimin and actress Song Da Eun refuses to settle, with new reports now suggesting the two were briefly in a relationship in the past. According to Allkpop, industry insiders claimed that Jimin and Song had been involved around the time of his military enlistment but have since parted ways and are no longer in contact. This development comes just as resurfaced interview quotes and old social media content continue to fuel fan speculation.

What's Happening

The renewed buzz started after Song Da Eun shared a cryptic video that many believed showed Jimin recognizing her outside an elevator in what was said to be his Seoul apartment. While fans dissected the clip, insiders clarified that the footage was not recent.

One source told Allkpop, "They were briefly involved in the past. Most of the photos and videos Song Da Eun uploaded were taken back then." Another added, "The exact timeline of their relationship is unclear, but it's certain they are not together now. Jimin has been serving in the military since 2023".

Adding to the chatter, an old interview excerpt resurfaced online, further fanning speculation. In a 2023 Weverse Magazine feature, producer Pdogg recalled how Jimin struggled to relate to the serenade concept behind the track Who from his solo album Muse.

He revealed, "Our plan was to follow that song with the lead single and write it as a serenade, but Jimin was having trouble relating to it. He asked himself, 'Am I even capable of loving someone?' and that question led to the creation of Who."

While some fans saw this as contradicting the dating rumors, others argued that an artist's words in a creative context shouldn't be taken as a reflection of their personal life.

Background

Rumors linking Jimin and Song Da Eun first began in 2022 when fans pointed out supposed overlaps between her social media activity and his private life. The actress has often pushed back against such claims, even directly addressing trolls who accused her of posting from Jimin's residence.

Earlier in 2025, Song also issued a strong statement while taking legal action against those who allegedly tied her name to the Burning Sun scandal and spread rumors about her relationship with Jimin. "Everything's my fault? Burning Sun? Escort girl? Fake news? That's not me. I'm not the accused," she clarified in April.

Big Hit Music has yet to make any public statement regarding the alleged romance.