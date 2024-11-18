<I>Love Next Door</I>: Jung Hae-In, Jung So-Min's Bali Photoshoot Is Too Cute To Miss

Jung Hae-In and Jung So-Min's romantic K-drama Love Next Door has enthralled viewers for its beautiful storyline and the natural chemistry between the protagonists. Now, Jung So-Min has gifted fans with another surprise. On Saturday (November 16), the actress dropped a vlog on her YouTube channel sharing some behind-the-scenes footage of her Bali photoshoot with Jung Hae-In. The clip begins with Jung So-Min saying, “It's been such a long time since I turned on the camera. Today, I'm heading to Bali for a photoshoot. I thought I'd film a behind-the-scenes vlog, especially since it's right after wrapping up the drama ‘Love Next Door.' Now, off to Bali!”

The following day, when Jung So-Min met Jung Hae-in, their friendly banter caught the attention of fans. “I used a bath bomb this morning for a soak, and it feels like my soul has left my body. I even developed double eyelids now” shared Jung Hae-in to which Jung So-Min complimented him saying, “Your glasses really suit you” which prompted the actor to break into a smile. Their friendly dynamics rightfully caught the attention of fans.

The video then showcases some glimpses of the photoshoot. While Jung So-Min looked pretty in a black dress, Jung Hae-in wore a loose-fitted eathy-toned attire. During the shoot, Jung Hae-in revealed that they were headed to the next location — which was a garden setting. The duo posed for the lens romantically, touching each other's faces and flashing beaming smiles. In between they had a fun conversation. Jung So-Min and Jung Hae-in's warm and intimate vibe left the staff members gushing.

The internet was quick to react to the video.

“Whatever relationship you two have whether it is just colleagues, friends or lovers, we are happy seeing that you both enjoy each other's company.. we hope you can meet in another drama soon,” said one user.

“If both of them do a travelog together, it will be such a dream comes true,” wrote another.

“Let's protect her at all costs,” read a sweet remark.

An individual requested, “Please work on another project together soon. Don't let this amazing chemistry go to waste.”

“They look so happy and seem to get along well,” pointed out someone else.

