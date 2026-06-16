Emma Heming Explains Husband Bruce Willis’ Frontotemporal Dementia Affects Language, Not Memory 

Hollywood icon Bruce Willis, who has delivered countless superhits such as Die Hard, Pulp Fiction, and The Sixth Sense, has been battling from frontotemporal dementia.

Throughout the challenging phase of her life, his wife Emma Heming Willis has been his constant pillar of support.

She has often shared updates regarding her husband's battle, and now Emma has opened up about a common misunderstanding surrounding husband Bruce Willis' frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Speaking on The BoSSticks podcast, Emma explained that the Hollywood star's condition does not impact his memory. She further revealed that FTD has three different variants, each affecting different parts of the brain.

“The one that Bruce has affects language, but there's another variant that will affect behavior and another one that could affect movement,” she explained.

When asked whether the condition affects Bruce's memory, Emma firmly responded, “No, it doesn't.”

‘He Still Knows Who We Are'

Addressing one of the questions she is most frequently asked, Emma said many people incorrectly assume that all forms of dementia lead to memory loss.

“When people say, ‘Does he remember who you are?' Well, he does because he doesn't have Alzheimer's; he has FTD,” she said.

Emma added that Bruce continues to recognise his loved ones, including their daughters and extended family.

“I think that's a very common misconception that, when you think of dementia, we think of memory loss,” she noted.

What Frontotemporal Dementia Is?

Emma stressed that FTD was different from Alzheimer's disease, the most common form of dementia worldwide.

“It's different from Alzheimer's,” she said, adding that while Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia overall, FTD is the most common form of dementia among people under the age of 60.

Frontotemporal dementia affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain and can lead to changes in language, behaviour, movement, or personality, depending on the variant.

Bruce Willis' Health

In March 2022, the Willis family announced that the actor would be stepping away from the profession after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects communication abilities.

Nearly a year later, in February 2023, his family revealed that his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

At the time, Emma, Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore, and his daughters shared a joint statement, saying, “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know,” the family said.

The family said that though there “are no treatments for the disease,” they “hope” they change that in the years ahead. “As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,” they added.

Bruce and Emma Willis' Family

The couple, who have been happily married since 2009, are living in separate homes as the “Sixth Sense” star's dementia battle progresses. Bruce and Emma share two daughters Mabel, 14, and Evelyn, 12.

The former action star is also a father to Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 32, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore.