Bruce Willis's Daughter Rumer Shares Emotional Update On His Dementia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer Willis has shared an emotional update about the Hollywood star and how life has changed since his dementia diagnosis. The Die Hard star, who is 71, stepped away from acting after his health struggles became public and his family has continued to support him during this time.

In a recent conversation, Rumer spoke about seeing a different side of her father over the last few years. She explained that while many people knew Bruce as a “macho dude” on screen, she now sees a softer and more emotional side of him in private life.

According to her, their relationship may look different today, but she feels thankful that she still gets to spend time with him.

In an interview with The Inside Edit, Rumer Willis said, “I'm so grateful that I get to go see him. I know I have other friends whose parents have passed and even though our time together is different now, I'm still so grateful that I have this time. There's a sweetness. He's always been this kind of macho dude and now there's just, such a fragile is not the right word, but just like a tenderness that maybe being you know Bruce Willis might not have allowed him in a certain way.”

“I'm so grateful for how our family has kind of rallied together in this way. We don't do it perfectly, but we're always striving to continue to create connections and find ways to be with each other and support each other through something that is kind of unprecedented.”

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023 after first being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects communication and language, in 2022. Following the aphasia diagnosis, his family announced the same year that the actor will be retiring from acting.

While Bruce Willis shares daughter Rumer Willis with ex-wife, Hollywood star Demi Moore. He is also the father of Mabel and Evelyn with his wife Emma Heming Willis.