Emma Heming Willis Puts Bruce Willis On Strict “Athlete” Style Diet Amid Health Battle

Emma Heming Willis is taking extra care of Bruce Willis, completely changing his daily diet. According to recent reports, the actor is now following a very strict “akin to an Olympian” diet filled with whole foods, protein rich meals, fish, meat and plenty of water.

Sources say the new lifestyle is already helping Bruce feel and look better, even though his condition continues to affect his daily life. Emma is carefully managing everything he eats and avoiding processed food, unhealthy snacks and ingredients that can negatively impact his health.

Even though Bruce and Emma may not always be living under the same roof, she is still deeply involved in his care and focused on giving him the healthiest lifestyle possible during this difficult period.

A source told National Examiner, “Bruce is living better than a lot of people in his situation thanks to Emma making sure he's eating right. She has him on a diet that's akin to an Olympian's or a pro athlete's.”

The focus “is on ultra-healthy, non-processed whole foods, bolstered by plenty of water and high-protein meals of meat and fish. With Bruce, Emma's been incredibly careful not to expose him to any chemical or additive in his food that could possibly make his condition worse. There's nothing even adjacent to fast food or junk food.”

Bruce Willis used to enjoy foods like cheesesteaks from one of his favourite hometown restaurants, Roman Pantry, but his eating habits have now completely changed. According to sources, his current diet “is a million miles away from his old diet.”

They believe this healthier lifestyle is “the primary reason that Bruce still looks like himself and hasn't packed on weight after his work schedule slowed down.”

Reports also suggest that Emma Heming Willis is focused on doing everything possible to support his health. She is following the latest medical research and trying different healthy ways with the hope of keeping his condition stable.