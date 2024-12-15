Brownprint Tour: AP Dhillon's Delhi Concert Was A Night To Remember. Honey Singh And Jazzy B Made Special Appearances

AP Dhillon's Brownprint India Tour, presented by White Fox India, continued its successful run with a highly charged performance at Delhi's IG Stadium on Saturday (December 14). Following the momentum of the Mumbai concert, this second stop of the tour drew a crowd of over 20,000 people.

The evening began with an energetic opening set by Josh Brar, whose performance set the tone for what was to come. When AP Dhillon took the stage, he delivered a two-hour set that kept the crowd engaged with a mix of his biggest hits like Dil Nu, Desires, Insane and Excuses, alongside newer tracks such as Bora Bora, After Midnight and Sweet Flower. The enthusiastic crowd actively participated, with many singing along throughout the performance. A standout moment occurred during Brown Munde when the singer invited fans onstage.

The concert's production was a visual spectacle, featuring a 360° stage, confetti, pyrotechnics, CO2 jets, and other effects that created an immersive experience for the crowd, ensuring that no one missed a moment of the action.

The highlight of the evening came unexpectedly with the appearance of Punjabi music icons Honey Singh and Jazzy B. Their surprise collaboration with AP Dhillon and Shinda Kahlon on tracks like Millionaire, This Party Getting Hot, Dil Luteya and 315 added an element of nostalgia to the show,

Reflecting on the experience, AP Dhillon said, "Coming back to India after three years felt surreal. To see so many people singing along to my songs, it was truly humbling and a moment I'll never forget. Thank you to everyone who made this night possible."