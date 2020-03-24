Broadway Star Aaron Tveit Tests Coronavirus-Positive. 'Can Affect Anyone,' He Writes

Aaron Tveit shared this image. (courtesy aarontveit )

Broadway actor Aaron Tveit, in his latest Instagram entry, revealed that he has tested positive for COVID - 19. The star of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, wrote in his post: "Hey everyone. I just wanted to update you all that I've found out that I've tested positive for COVID - 19. I've been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday (March 12) and I'm feeling much better." He added, "I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild - cold with no fever - as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms because this is a very dangerous virus."

In his post, Aaron stated that he has been experiencing loss of taste and smell. "One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which I think, is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic," he wrote. He said that he handled the situation "extremely seriously" even before he was tested. "I was tested last Monday and just found out the results. However, I have been taking this situation extremely seriously, even before I was tested," Aaron added.

Sharing a picture of his pet pooch Miles, Aaron signed off the post, saying, "I want everyone to realise that this can affect anyone and even if you aren't feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms - please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy. I hope to see everyone at the theater soon. I wanted to post this with a picture of Miles because he's loving all this extra time at home with his human."

COVID -19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The novel virus originated in Wuhan (China) late last year. So far, singer Kanika Kapoor, actors Indira Varma, Kristofer Hivju, Olga Kurylenko, Idris Elba, Rachel Matthews and Daniel Dae Kim have tested positive for coronavirus. Forrest Gump actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to announce that they tested positive for the virus.