Britney Spears Says She Was Allowed To Eat 'Almost Nothing But Chicken And Canned Vegetables' For 2 Years

Britney Spears shared this image. (courtesy: britneyspears)

Pop singer Britney Spears shared how her father made her follow a strict diet under her "conservatorship", reported People. The pop megastar claimed in her new autobiography 'The Woman in Me' that her father, Jamie Spears, allowed her to eat "almost nothing but chicken and canned vegetables" for two years. "No matter how much I dieted and exercised, my father was always telling me I was fat. He put me on a strict diet. The irony was that we had a butler - an extravagance - and I would beg him for real food," Britney Spears wrote in her memoir.

According to People, the Lucky singer explained that she would ask the butler to "sneak a hamburger or ice cream" to her, however, the butler said he couldn't because he had "strict orders" from her father. "So for two years, I ate almost nothing but chicken and canned vegetables," she wrote, before noting that "two years is a long time to not be able to eat what you want, especially when it's your body and your work and your soul making the money that everyone's living off of." "I found it so degrading," she added.

Though Britney Spears has alleged that her father's control was traumatic, Jamie, now 71, has often maintained that he was acting in his daughter's best interests.

"I love my daughter with all my heart and soul," he told the Daily Mail in a 2022 interview. "They've heard the allegations from Britney. I don't mind taking that beating because I know it's not true, and because I don't want to start something else."

Spears congratulated her fans on social media on Tuesday, the day her memoir, The Woman in Me, was officially released, and said her book was already a historical success. "It's happening!!! My book is the highest-selling celebrity memoir in history and it's only day 1 !!!" her Instagram post caption began. "Thank you to the fans who have been so supportive !!! Love you all !!! #TheWomanInMe @gallerybooks @simonandschuster."

The caption was shared with a photo of the cover of her book with the words, "My story. On my terms. At last," along with a promotional video. In the days leading up to the book's release, Spears revealed in a separate post on Instagram that she didn't write her memoir to "offend" anyone, reported People.

"My book's purpose was not to offend anyone by any means," she wrote in a note posted last week. "That was me then... that is in the past!!!"

Spears pointed out that most of what she writes about in the book occurred 20 years ago. "I have moved on and it's a beautiful clean slate from here," she wrote. "I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life! Either way, that is the last of it and s--- happens!!"

The pop icon noted she found "closure" in writing her book. "Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood," the Toxic singer explained. "Again my motive for this book was not to harp on my past experiences...," reported People.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)