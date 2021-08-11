'Bringing Sixty Back': Suniel Shetty's Birthday Work Out Routine Is Making Us Look Bad

Suniel Shetty in a still from his video (courtesy suniel.shetty)

So, Suniel Shetty celebrated his 60th birthday today. Guess how? By working out. Yes, you read that right. The 60-year-old actor shared glimpses of his birthday celebrations on Instagram - Suniel Shetty's birthday festivities included a super cool cake with a hilarious message, some weight lifting and some run time on the treadmill. Suniel Shetty, who perfectly sums up the saying 'Age is just a number', captioned his birthday post in these words: "Bringing sixty back! Thank you for the love and good wishes... truly appreciate it." Sunil Shetty's Instagram feed was flooded with comments cheering for him. One such arrived from fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff, who wrote: "One year younger fitter and more handsome!" We agree.

Suniel Shetty's 60th birthday was made special by his daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahan Shetty, who shared adorable posts for him. In her Instagram post for dad Suniel Shetty, Athiya wrote: "Happy 60th, Papa! You are the one I bare my soul to, the one who reads all my thoughts. No words could ever suffice to express my love for you. You have given us the best things in life--your time, your love and your constant care. Thank you for leading by example and supporting us unconditionally. I love you with all my heart."

Meanwhile, birthday or not, Suniel Shetty never misses his attendance at the gym. Here's some work out motivation served by the 60-year-old actor:

In Bollywood, Suniel Shetty was last seen in Mumbai Saga, in which he made a special appearance. His list of upcoming movies include Telugu film Ghani and Tadap.