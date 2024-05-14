Bridgerton Actor Phoebe Dynevor's Fiance Cameron Fuller Shares Her Reaction To His Proposal

Image instagrammed by Cameron Fuller. (courtesy: CameronFuller)

Bridgerton actor Phoebe Dynevor's fiance Cameron Fuller shared a romantic picture featuring himself and Phoebe on his Instagram feed. In the picture, Phoebe can be seen covering her face with hands while Cameron hugs her from the back. The couple, who got reportedly engaged recently, can be seen twinning in black in the picture. Sharing the picture, Cameron simply dropped a red heart emoji with an arrow in the caption. The comments section was filled with congratulatory messages. Daisy Edgar-Jones wrote, "Aaaaaaah." Sydney Sweeney commented, "Congrats!" AnnaSophia Robb wrote, "The cutest! So happy for you two." Take a look at the post here:

Rumours of their dating first surfaced when they were pictured holding hands while walking in London in early 2023. At the Met Gala 2024, Phoebe was pictured sporting a diamond ring which eventually prompted her engagement rumours. Later E! News reported that they got engaged. However, the couple are yet to make an annoucement.

Phoebe and Cameron have made several public appearances together in the recent months. In July 2023, they were photographed laughing and chatting during a match at Wimbledon, reported People. In February, the couple marked their presence at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards. They were captured holding hands as they arrived at the ceremony at The Royal Festival Hall in London, as stated by People.

Cameron, best known for his role in The Last Ship, appeared on several TV series including Insecure, Into the Dark, The Goldbergs and Foursome. Phoebe, meanwhile, revealed in January 2023 that her Bridgerton character, Daphne, would not be returning for the Netflix series' upcoming third season.