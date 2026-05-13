Rush Hour 4: Brett Ratner Travels With Donald Trump To China, Scouts Locations

Hollywood and politics unexpectedly crossed paths after filmmaker Brett Ratner joined Donald Trump on his trip to China for a high profile meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The director, best known for the Rush Hour movies, was part of the delegation travelling with the US president aboard Air Force One, alongside several major business leaders from the technology and finance industries. The visit has also sparked excitement among fans because reports suggest Ratner may use the trip to prepare for the long awaited Rush Hour 4.

Reports claim the director hopes to search for filming locations in China and plans to shoot large parts of the movie there. The franchise, starring Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan, became a global hit for its mix of action and comedy as the two detectives solved crimes across different countries while dealing with cultural differences.

Sources close to Director Brett Ratner told the South China Morning Post, “During the three-day trip, Ratner intends to advance preparations for the action-comedy franchise's latest sequel, Rush Hour 4, including meetings with crew members, actors and potential Chinese film distribution partners. He is also planning to shoot most of the film in China.”

After directing several successful films, Ratner's career slowed down following sexual misconduct allegations made against him in 2017. He has consistently denied them and returned to direction with the 2026 documentary Melania.

The filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter that making Rush Hour 4 has remained his biggest focus and he said directing the documentary was not meant to be his restart in Hollywood.

He said, “If anything, this was a bigger risk because of the polarisation and subject matter. I didn't do this to get me back into Hollywood. That wasn't my strategy. I've been waiting to make Rush Hour 4 — that was my strategy.”

The original Rush Hour became a huge hit after its release in 1998, followed by another successful sequel in 2001. A third film arrived in 2007 but did not perform as well as the earlier movies.