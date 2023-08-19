BRB, Still Laughing At Farhan Akhtar's LOL Birthday Wish For Ritesh Sidhwani

Farhan posted this image of Ritesh. (Courtesy: Farhan Akhtar)

Farhan Akhtar wished his long-time friend and co-founder of his Excel Entertainment, happy birthday with a hilarious post. Ritesh, who celebrates his 50th birthday today, received a LOL wish from his long-term business partner. Farhan shared a picture of Ritesh holding a baby. Farhan's picture is superimposed in the place of a baby's face. Farhan mentioned in the caption that he met Ritesh 22 years ago and he has not changed much in these years. Farhan began his post with these words, "Happy birthday Ritesh. Here's a throwback to when we first met. Must say you haven't changed much as the last 22 years have rolled by." Farhan added, "However, I've seen you grow as a film producer, creative storyteller and into a better, wiser, stronger person with every passing year. You'll always have me in your corner as I know I have you. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, brotherhood and film making. Happy 50. Love you man."

Farhan's post left his friends and colleagues in splits. Starting with Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar. She dropped a laugh out loud emoji. Katrina Kaif, Richa Chadha, Kriti Sanon also posted laugh out loud emojis. Hrithik Roshan commented, "Hahahaha happy birthday Ritesh!" Farah Khan wrote, "Hahahaha faab!" Farhan's wife Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Caption. love you both so much" and dropped a bunch of love and laughing emojis.

Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a birthday party for his industry friends on Friday night. Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday and many more celebs attended the bash.

Ritesh Sidhwani is the co-founder of Excel Entertainment with Farhan Akhtar. Ritesh has produced movies like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Karthik Calling Karthik, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, to name a few. Along with Farhan, he has also produced web shows like Inside Edge, Mirzapur, Made In Heaven.