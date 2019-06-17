Box Office Report: What India vs Pakistan Meant For Game Over, MIB Ticket Sales

A still from MIB: International. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights MIB earned Rs 3.30 crore on Sunday Game Over collected Rs 2.04 crore on Sunday Both the films opened in theaters on Friday

It was a tough day for most of the films at the box office as Indian audiences were glued to their TV sets and the reason was obvious - India and Pakistan's cricket match at the ongoing Cricket World Cup. Both, Chris Hemsworth's MIB Internationaland Tapsee Pannu's Game Over witnessed limited growth on the third day of their releases, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On Sunday, MIB International earned merely Rs 3.30 crore. Taapsee's thriller Game Over also witnessed a "limited growth" on Sunday due to the match and it earned Rs 2.04 crore.

MIB: International garnered Rs 3.30 crore on its opening day in India and it has managed to collect Rs 10.90 crore within 3 days of its release. Sharing the Hollywood film's box office report, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Men In Black: International showed an upward trend on Day 2, but slipped on Day 3 due to IND vs PAK cricket match... Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 3.30 cr. Total: Rs 10.90 cr. India biz."

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#MenInBlack: #International showed an upward trend on Day 2, but slipped on Day 3 due to #INDvsPAK cricket match... Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 3.30 cr. Total: 10.90 cr. India biz. #MIBI#MIBInternational — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Game Overhas collected Rs 4.95 crore within three days of its release. The thriller did not have an impressive opening at the box office as it collected Rs 97 lakh on its opening day. Sharing the film's box office progress so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Game Over picked up on Day 2, but saw limited growth on Day 3 due to IND vs PAK cricket match... Fri 97 lacs, Sat 1.94 cr, Sun 2.04 cr. Total: Rs 4.95 cr. India biz."

#GameOver picked up on Day 2, but saw limited growth on Day 3 due to #INDvsPAK cricket match... Fri 97 lacs, Sat 1.94 cr, Sun 2.04 cr. Total: 4.95 cr. India biz... Language-wise breakup in next tweet. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2019

Game Over is a crime thriller, written and directed by Ashwin Saravanan while MIB: Internationalis the reboot of the hugely popular Men In Black series.