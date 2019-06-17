Box Office Report: What India vs Pakistan Meant For Game Over, MIB Ticket Sales

Both the films' business witnessed a "limited growth" on Sunday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 17, 2019 19:20 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Box Office Report: What India vs Pakistan Meant For Game Over, MIB Ticket Sales

A still from MIB: International. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. MIB earned Rs 3.30 crore on Sunday
  2. Game Over collected Rs 2.04 crore on Sunday
  3. Both the films opened in theaters on Friday

It was a tough day for most of the films at the box office as Indian audiences were glued to their TV sets and the reason was obvious - India and Pakistan's cricket match at the ongoing Cricket World Cup. Both, Chris Hemsworth's MIB Internationaland Tapsee Pannu's Game Over witnessed limited growth on the third day of their releases, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On Sunday, MIB International earned merely Rs 3.30 crore. Taapsee's thriller Game Over also witnessed a "limited growth" on Sunday due to the match and it earned Rs 2.04 crore.

MIB: International garnered Rs 3.30 crore on its opening day in India and it has managed to collect Rs 10.90 crore within 3 days of its release. Sharing the Hollywood film's box office report, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Men In Black: International showed an upward trend on Day 2, but slipped on Day 3 due to IND vs PAK cricket match... Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 4.20 cr, Sun 3.30 cr. Total: Rs 10.90 cr. India biz."

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

Meanwhile, Game Overhas collected Rs 4.95 crore within three days of its release. The thriller did not have an impressive opening at the box office as it collected Rs 97 lakh on its opening day. Sharing the film's box office progress so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Game Over picked up on Day 2, but saw limited growth on Day 3 due to IND vs PAK cricket match... Fri 97 lacs, Sat 1.94 cr, Sun 2.04 cr. Total: Rs 4.95 cr. India biz."

Game Over is a crime thriller, written and directed by Ashwin Saravanan while MIB: Internationalis the reboot of the hugely popular Men In Black series.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Game Over Box officeMIB:International Box Office

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic Brands

................................ Advertisement ................................