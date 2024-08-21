Bobby Deol Says His Sons Aryaman And Dharam Wish To Work In Bollywood: "Industry Is Tough To Break Into"

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who impressed fans and critics alike with his stellar performance in Animal last year, has recently opened up about his kids' aspirations to join the film industry, revealing that both of his sons, Aryaman and Dharam Deol, are eager to pursue careers in acting. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, “Both my kids want to be in this industry, so I keep discussing things with them. I've always ensured that they're more connected to our culture. Speaking in Hindi is something I've always prioritized, and my kids speak Hindi, which is really important because if you want to be an actor in Hindi cinema, it's essential.”

On being asked whether his children feel more confident given his backing, Bobby said that having him as their father doesn't necessarily make things easier. “Me being their father doesn't make a difference. I can guide them, but the industry is tough to break into, not just for actors but in every field. People often talk about how difficult it is in the film industry, but it's challenging everywhere,” he explained.

The actor however added, "More eyes will be on my kids, but they have to work hard and focus on what they want.”

The 55-year-old was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. His brief appearance as gangster Abrar Haque impressed critics and audiences alike. Animal also featured Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film had a special cameo appearance by Triptii Dimri. Up next, Bobby Deol will be seen in Kanguva, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, NBK109, and Penthouse.