BLACKPINK's Rose To Make Hollywood Debut With Brad Pitt's <i>F1: The Album</i>. Details Inside

BLACKPINK's Rose has hit a new milestone. The girl group's lead vocalist will lend her voice to the soundtrack of Brad Pitt's upcoming film F1: The Album. On Thursday (May 1), Rose announced the exciting news by sharing a post on Instagram.

Rose dropped a poster featuring the list of artists who are all a part of F1: The Album's 17-track lineup. Some of the major names include Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Don Toliver, Burna Boy, RAYE, Madison Beer, Tiesto and Sexyy Red, Myke Towers, Chris Stapleton and Peggy Gou.

Rose's side note read, “I am soooooo fricken excited for you all to hear my very first movie soundtrack. It is happening!! this movie's gonna be willldddd.”

As per Formula 1.com, Rose will headline track 5, titled Messy.

F1: The Album marks Rose's first Hollywood venture. Her band members, Lisa and Jennie, had already forayed into the film world in the acting department.

Lisa made her debut with the popular HBO series The White Lotus season 3. Meanwhile, Jennie appeared in the web show The Idol.

F1: The Album, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is produced by Brad Pitt, Jerry Bruckheimer and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. Brad Pitt essays the character of former F1 driver Sonny Hayes in the sports drama.

The story centres around his return to racing to partner with his rookie teammate Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris), at the fictional APXGP team.

The first single from the movie's album, Lose My Mind, was unveiled on April 30. Sung by Don Toliver, the track also features Doja Cat. Next in the pipeline is Dom Dolla's No Room for A Saint, featuring Nathan Nicholson, followed by Ed Sheeran's Drive and Tate McRae's Just Keep Watching.

F1: The Album will premiere theatrically on June 27.

Meanwhile, Rose ended her individual contract with YG Entertainment last year and signed with Atlantic Records. She will be reuniting with her girl gang — Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo for a spectacular world tour this year. Read all about it here.