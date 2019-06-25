Birthday Girl Karisma Kapoor's 'No Filter' Pic Comes With A Message

Karisma Kapoor shared this image. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor, the actress is celebrating her 45th birthday in London and she most certainly, is doing it in style. The actress shared a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram profile and if we had to sum it up in a word, we would say: "Wow!" In the photograph, the birthday girl can be seen soaking up the sun in London, dressed in a black monokini. Karisma accessoried her look with a pair of black sunglasses and we must tell you that she looks absolutely gorgeous as she relaxes by the pool. Karisma captioned the post. "Love yourself at every age." She accompanied the post with the hashtags: "#nofilter" and "#birthdaymood."

The picture was flooded with birthday wishes from several Bollywood stars including Katrina Kaif, Amrita Arora, Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani and many fans of Karisma Kapoor. The picture received over 1 lakh likes within a few hours.

Take a look at the post here:

On Karisma Kapoor's birthday, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, designer Manish Malhotra and many other stars posted wishes on social media. Take a look at the wishes here:

Karisma's Dil Toh Paagal Hai Madhuri Dixit wrote a special wish for the actress. Read Madhuri's tweet here:

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #KarismaKapoor. Just remembering the unforgettable dance off scene we shot for #DilTohPagalHai and the unlimited laughter on the sets that still continue every time we meet. I hope your special day is filled with loads of laughter and love — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 25, 2019

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in a special appearance in will next feature in Aanand L Rai's Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. She will next be seen in ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood.

Karisma Kapoor's breakthrough film was the 1996 romantic-drama Raja Hindustaani, opposite Aamir Khan. She is best-known for her performances in films like Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, Biwi No 1, Coolie No 1, Zubeidaa and Fiza to name a few.

