Birthday Boy Fahadh Faasil With The "Two Pillars Of Indian Cinema" - Amitabh Bachchan And Rajinikanth

Fahadh Faasil celebrates his 42nd birthday today. On his special day, the makers of his next film Vettaiyan shared a special post on social media. In the blockbuster picture, Fahadh Faasil can be seen posing with co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinkanth. The caption on the post read, "Our birthday boy Fahadh Faasil with the two pillars of Indian cinema, superstar Rajinikanth, Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of Vettaiyan."

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, Team Vettaiyan shared another picture of the birthday boy from the sets of the film and the caption on it read, "Team Vettaiyan wishes our dearest Fahadh Faasil a Happy Birthday. Your artistry and dedication bring characters to life. May this year bring even more incredible roles and success."

The makers shared a poster of Rajinikanth from the film and the makers wrote, "Kuri vechachu. Vettaiyan is all set to take charge in cinemas this October. Get ready to chase down the prey."

Amitabh Bachchan will also share the screen space with Rajinikanth after 33 years in the upcoming film Thalaivar 170 also known as Vettaiyan. The actors have collaborated on films such as Hum, Andhaa Kaanoon,Geraftaar. Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture from the sets earlier and they wrote, "I am honoured and privileged to be with the Thala the Great Rajinikanth again...He hasn't changed at all...The same simple humble down-to-earth friend despite his stratospheric greatness."

Fahadh Faasil is the star of films like Bangalore Days, Oru Indian Pranayakadha, Kaiyethum Doorath, Njan Prakashan, Varathan, Kumbalangi Nights, Joji, Malik, Vikram, Maheshinte Prathikaaram Take Off, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and the smash hit Pushpa: The Rise. He was last seen in the dark comedy Aavesham.