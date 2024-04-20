Bipasha Basu Wished Karan Singh Grover On Husband Appreciation Day Like This

Bipasha Basu shared this image. (courtesy: bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu misses no chance to shower love on her husband Karan Singh Grover and today was no different. On the occasion of Husband Appreciation Day, Bipasha Basu shared a heartfelt message for Karan on social media. The actress shared two pictures on Instagram. The first image captures the couple posing for a mirror selfie, with Bipasha Basu flaunting her baby bump. The second image captures a tender moment on the day of their daughter Devi's birth. In the snapshot, Karan Singh Grover is gently touching Bipasha's hair as she peacefully rests in the hospital. Expressing her gratitude, Bipasha thanked Karan for brightening her life and for his unwavering support, even after the arrival of their daughter Devi.

Bipasha wrote, "Happy Husband Appreciation Day. Thank you for never making me feel alone. Thank you for looking after me every single day. Thank you for keeping me as your number one even after Devi is here."

She added, "Thank you for understanding me. Endless list of thank yous. I am blessed to have you. Thank you Husband for being you. Monkeylove Forever." Take a look at the post here.

As soon as she dropped the post, Karan Singh Grover commented, "Thank you for loving me so much. Awwwwwwwwww. Thank you for being mine."

For the unversed, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2016, and they frequently share glimpses of their blissful moments on social media. Their family expanded with the arrival of their first child, a baby girl named Devi Basu Singh Grover, in November 2022.