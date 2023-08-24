Bipasha Basu Shares Adorable Picture Of Devi With Husband Karan: 'When You Come Home To This...'

Bipasha shared this image. (Courtesy: BipashaBasu)

Bipasha Basu's Instagram feed is full of her baby's posts and we are not complaining about it. On Thursday, Bipasha treated her Instafam with a heart-melting picture. It shows little Devi sleeping on her father's chest while Karan Singh Grover resting too. Bipasha captioned the picture, "When you come home to this... heart explodes with happiness...Devi has the most awesome Papa" and dropped a bunch of heart emojis. The internet showered love on this picture too. Many followers of Bipasha dropped red hearts on the picture.

A day back, Bipasha shared an image of herself holding Devi. She wrote in the caption, "Uffff the love in her eyes when mamma is back home. Lucky Mumma." On that post Karan Singh Grover commented, "We have that in common. Devi and I. You gorgeous angel mamma you!" To this, Bipasha replied, "Absolute truth. She learnt it from you."

Earlier this month, Bipasha revealed that her daughter was born with two holes in her heart. Talking to actress Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live, Bipasha revealed that Devi had to undergo surgery when she was three months old. The actress said, "Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that...I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I'll not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers... "

Bipasha Basu also added that Karan Singh Grover was "not ready" for Devi's surgery. She said, "I remember the third month when we went for the scan, I pretty much did all the research, met surgeons, had been to hospitals, spoken to doctors, and I was kind of ready, Karan was not ready. I knew that she had to be okay and I knew that she will be okay. And she is okay now. But the tough decision was to get your child operated at the right place and at the right time."

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu got married in 2016. They welcomed their first child - a baby girl - on November 12, 2022.