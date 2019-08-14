Bigil: Tamil Star Vijay Gifts Gold Rings To 400 Team Members

Bigil releases in October (courtesy vijay_official)

Tamil superstar Vijay, who is currently busy with the remaining portions of his much awaited movie Bigil, surprised his crew members - all 400 of them - by gifting them a gold ring each for their contribution to the project. The update about Vijay's gesture started doing the rounds after his teammates thanked the superstar on social media and also shared photos of the ring they received with 'Bigil' inscribed on them. The news was confirmed by Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainments (which is producing Bigil) in a tweet late on Tuesday: "Bigil has a team of 400 members working in the film every day. Our Thalapathy made it extra special by valuing each and every individual's contribution today. This token of affection coming from him made everyone's day #PositiveVibes #HeartOfGold #OurThalapathyIsTheBest."

#Bigil has a team of 400 members working in the film everyday Our Thalapathy made it extra special by valuing each an every individual's contribution today. This token of affection coming from him made everyone's day #PositiveVibes#HeartOfGold#OurThalapathyIsTheBest .. — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) August 13, 2019

Vijay's Bigil teammates cheered for the superstar and thanked him for his gesture.

Bigil marks Vijay's yet another collaboration with director Atlee. The cast also includes actress Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff, who plays the antagonist. Bigil is a sports drama infused with action thriller. Vijay is said to portray dual roles in the movie. While not much is known about the plotline, it is reported that the protagonist, named Michael, is a football coach who is determined to avenge the death of his best friend.

Sharing an update about the movie, Archana Kalpathi wrote that Bigil is almost complete and is already in post-production: "We are finally at that stage where we can plan and announce updates. Dubbing has started post production is in full swing and shooting is 95% complete."

We are finally at that stage where we can plan and announce updates Dubbing has started post production is in full swing and shooting is 95% complete Apologies for the lack of updates but we are trying to exceed you expectations and that needs time #BigilTeam — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) August 13, 2019

Bigil is expected to hit screens around Diwali in October.

