Bigg Boss Tamil 3, Weekend Episodes Written Update: Without Abhirami, A New House Captain Is On The Way

Abhirami in a still from Bigg Boss Tamil 3

Highlights Madhumitha was evicted for violating rules Abhirami was eliminated because of less votes A house captain is yet to be decided

Eight weeks have passed in the Bigg Boss house and the contestant to be eliminated this week was Abhirami. Losliya, Mugen, Abhirami, Kavin and Madhumitha were on the eviction list. But in a shocking turn of events, Madhumitha was evicted from the Bigg Boss house for violating Bigg Boss' rules. The exact reason for Madhumitha's eviction was not revealed but Madhumitha was seen on with her wrist wrapped in bandage. Kamal Haasan announced that though Madhumitha has been evicted, the normal procedure of eliminating the contestant with fewer votes would leave the Bigg Boss house.

Out of Losliya, Mugen, Abhirami and Kavi, it was Abhirami who had received lesser votes. Abhirami, who was seen as the emotional one in the Bigg Boss house, didn't shed a tear while exiting the house. It was Losliya who burst into tears when Abhirami made her way out of the Bigg Boss house.

The previous week was highlighted with the misunderstanding of Cheran and Losliya. Further Sandy, Losliya, Kavin, Mugen and Tharsan formed a separate group and were seen occupying the area in restroom.

Kamal Haasan asked to avoid such group formation and asked them not to occupy the area in the restroom. Further Kamal Haasan also expressed that Sandy being the house captain must be level-headed.

The previous week witnessed some unexpected events in the Bigg Boss house. Madhumitha was selected as the Bigg Boss house captain for this week. But with Madhumitha's eviction, the Bigg Boss house captain is yet to be selected.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.