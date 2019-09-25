Bigg Boss Tamil 3, Day 93 Written Update: Former Contestants Yashika And Mahat Are In The House Again

A still from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 (courtesy Hotstar)

Highlights Yashika and Mahat were participants of 'Bigg Boss 2' Tharsan became the 'King of the Bigg Boss' house Sherin wrote a love-letter to an undisclosed person

The 93rd day in the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house was a nostalgic affair as two of Bigg Boss Tamil 2 contestants - Mahat and Yashika - visited the contestants. Prior to their entry, a balloon task was conducted, in which Tharsan emerged victorious. He was crowned as the 'King of the Bigg Boss' house. The other contestants were given specific roles to enact as 'helpers' of the king. Yashika, who was considered as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 2, praised Sherin and shared that she had spoken to Sherin's mother.

Mahat and Yashika, who are co-starring in an upcoming film Ivan Than Uttaman, used the platform of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 for promoting their film. Directed by Mahesh and Venkatesh, Ivan Than Uttaman has music by Thaman. Singing credits for the soundtrack in the film go to Anirudh and Simbu.

Mahat gave a piece of advice to the contestants and urged them to put up a good fight for the title. Refering to himself as an example, he told the contestants that Bigg Boss is a very good platform for recognition and that he himself has signed four films, all thanks to his popularity on Bigg Boss Tamil.

Later, the guests Mahat and Yashika presented gifts to the contestants. Losliya received a framed photograph of her father whereas a mic was given to Mugen. Further they asked Sherin to write a letter to her dear one and assured her that letter would not be disclosed. When Bigg Boss asked Sherin to hand over the letter to the person concerned, she tore up the letter into pieces. Today's promo reveals that Mugen and Tharsan will gather up the torn up pieces of the letter and attempt to read its contents.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.