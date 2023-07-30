Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Slams Elvish Yadav For Using Foul Language

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: officialjiocinema)

It is that time of the week again. Yes, it is time for Weekend Ka Vaar, when Salman Khan meets the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT and speaks to them about their actions – good and bad – from the previous week. The superstar in the recent episode of the show spoke to various contestants about their behaviour, often warning them about how the audience was judging them. In particular, Elvish Yadav was advised against using foul language by Salman Khan. The superstar also told other housemates that it was important to stand up to Elvish when he was wrong. Salman Khan then proceeds to show the audience a conversation between Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan and Elvish about Bebika Dhurve. The clip in question features Elvish using derogatory language against Bebika in the conversation with Abhishek and Manisha.

Following this, Elvish Yadav has a conversation with his mother and he breaks down. He also apologises to fellow housemates for his behaviour and explains that he has anger issues that he will work on. As Elvish breaks down after hearing his mother's voice, Salman Khan says, “Elvish listen to me, your mother hasn't seen the clip. We had trimmed the inappropriate part from the clip and showed her a censored version."

Meanwhile, following rumours that Salman Khan would be quitting Bigg Boss OTT 2, the actor rubbished the reports. He told ANI, “My fans are my biggest achievement and pride! I am what I am because of them. Yes, I lose my cool on the show and sometimes even walk out but I always come back only and only for my fans who patiently wait for my Weekend ka Vaar.”

You can stream Bigg Boss OTT on Jio Cinema.



