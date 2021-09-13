Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar Calls Out Raqesh Bapat For Sexist 'Men Are Stronger Than Women' Comment

Raqesh Bapat in a still from Bigg Boss OTT (courtesy voot )

Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar lashed out at contestant Raqesh Bapat during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode for a “sexist” comment made by the actor earlier last week. Let's recall what had happened. Raqesh and Nishant Bhat were competing in a nomination task. Later, the two were given a chance to put one of the nominated contestants in the disadvantage zone. During the discussion, Raqesh had told Nishant that Pratik Sehajpal should be given a disadvantage because "men are stronger than women." And, Karan Johar pulled this comment. In his clarification, Raqesh Bapat said that his remark was made on the basis of physical strength. He added, "The only thing I was thinking about at that time was of convincing Nishant."

This wasn't the end of it. Karan Johar also pointed at Raqesh Bapat's relationship with Shamita Shetty on the show. He said that their recent fights were "extremely annoying to the viewers." To that, Shamita said, "Jo main kar rahi hoon in terms of my feelings towards him... I'm pushing myself out of my comfort zone because... camere ke saamne ye karna is alien to me (Whatever I'm doing here in terms of my feelings towards him, I'm pushing myself out of my comfort zone because showing it all on camera is alien to me)." Shamita also added, "I genuinely liked him. Like him."

Raqesh Bapat's growing friendship with Divya Agarwal has also confused many viewers and Bigg Boss OTT inmates. In an earlier conversation with Neha Bhasin, Raqesh confessed that he wasn't ready for any relationship or expectations on the show. Raqesh said that he had given Shamita Shetty "utmost support" whenever she needed him. "But every time she cannot expect me to be there for her. I want her to be there for me as well," Raqesh told Neha.

This week's Sunday Ka Vaar episode saw the eviction of Moose Jattana from the Bigg Boss OTT house.