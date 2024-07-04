Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey Talks About The 'Biggest Scandal' Of His Life

Ranvir Shorey has been making a lot of noise with his antics inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. From his face-off with ‘vada pav girl' Chandrika Gera to the mimicry challenge, the actor is keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Now, Ranvir Shorey has shared details about the “biggest scandal” of his life. Ranvir said he was in a relationship with an actress (without taking any names). The actor added that the incident took place after he lost his mother. He said, "During the same time (after his mother's death), I also encountered the biggest scandal of my life with another actress. As I was unable to cope, my brother asked me to come to the US with him for a while. I pursued a six-month acting course in the US and borrowed money from my brother. After returning from the US, I started shooting for The Great Indian Comedy Show in 2005."

"At that time, two of my long-shelved films were greenlit for release and hit theatres back-to-back within a week, and my work was loved by audiences. After those films, I finally felt my life was steady as an actor and that I had arrived,” the actor added. FYI: Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt were in a relationship. Later, in 2010, Ranvir got married to actress Konkona Sensharma. The two welcomed their son Haroon in 2011. Ranvir and Konkona announced their separation in 2015.

In one of the episodes, Ranvir Shorey spoke about his equation with his son Haroon, and Konkona Sensharma. The actor told Armaan Malik, “Ghar Par toh akela main he hoon, matlab mera beta aadha time mere saath hota hai. Aadha time apni maa ke saath aur aadha time mere saath (Half the time with his mother and half with me).”

“Matlab bacche ke liye joh hota hai utna he (It's as much as required for the child),” he said.