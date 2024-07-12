Former Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant Munisha Khatwani On Armaan Malik-Vishal Pandey Slapgate

Munisha Khatwani shared this image. (courtesy: munishakhatwani)

Tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani, after her exit from Bigg Boss OTT 3, has shared her thoughts on the fight between Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey. In an interview with ETimes, Munisha said, "I am against violence like everyone else. Slapping, thappad, hinsa, or otherwise, is unacceptable under any circumstances, which is why Bigg Boss punished Armaan by nominating him for the entire season. However, if we consider this from a husband and wife perspective and remain unbiased, I think my husband might have reacted similarly in that situation. If such comments were made about me, it's possible he would have also lost his cool. I'm not saying it's right, but sometimes people overreact or become overly protective when it concerns their family or spouse. Nevertheless, I am still unhappy that Vishal was slapped by Armaan."

Talking about how Vishal Pandey did not get the chance to explain himself, Munisha Khatwani added, “Unfortunately, the situation escalated because Payal (Malik) did not use the same words. 'Sundar lagna' is a compliment, while 'Accha lagna' can be misinterpreted. As for Vishal, based on my knowledge of him, he has no ill intentions. He comes from a good family background and has strong family values. It's unfair that he wasn't given the opportunity to share his side of the story. I found this quite unjust. Everyone had the right to boycott and judge him, but he should have been given a chance to explain himself. However, by then, everyone had already formed their conclusions.”

For those who may not know, earlier, Vishal Pandey told Lovekesh Kataria that he “finds Armaan Malik's wife, Kritika Malik, "sundar [beautiful]”. Following this, Payal Malik, who had already been eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3, appeared as a guest on Weekend Ka Vaar. She stated that Vishal should have used more respectful words, considering Kritika is someone's wife and a mother. After this episode, Armaan slapped Vishal. For breaking the rules and getting involved in a physical altercation, Armaan has been nominated for the entire season by Bigg Boss.