Bigg Boss' Karishma Tanna Sued For Fraud, Actress Denies Allegations An event manager from Delhi says Karishma Tanna did not turn up for a performance in Haldwani, for which she was paid in advance

Share EMAIL PRINT Karishma Tanna says the allegations are false. (Image courtesy: Karishma Tanna) New Delhi: Highlights Karishma said that the event manager has deceived her instead The event manager says he's incurred a loss of Rs 10 lakh Karishma says she should be compensated for "mental harassment" Bigg Boss 8 alumna Karishma Tanna of fraud and cheating, reports



Manas Katyal told



Mr Katyal also told mid-day that Karishma's payment was made in advance and the "no-show caused us a loss of nearly Rs 10 lakh." He now wants the actress to compensate for the loss but Karishma said: "Why should I return the money? He should compensate me for the mental harassment that I was put through," reports



Karishma Tanna debuted on the small screen in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and she has also featured in daily soaps such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Viraasat and Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha.



Karishma has also starred in a few Bollywood films including Grand Masti and she will be



An event manager from New Delhi has accusedalumna Karishma Tanna of fraud and cheating, reports mid-day . Manas Katyal has reportedly sent a notice to Karishma Tanna accusing her of "cheating, threatening and blackmailing him." However, the 34-year old actress refuted the allegations levelled against her and told mid-day that the manager had deceived her instead. "I was told the show was in Moradabad. When we reached Moradabad, we found out that the show was actually in Haldwani, which is another few hours from there. I had told Manas right at the start that I have a back issue and can't travel long distances," Karishma Tanna said.Manas Katyal told mid-day that Karishma was roped in to perform at an event in Haldwani last month but she changed her decision at the last minute after arriving in Delhi. "She threatened our driver with a false case of harassment if he didn't turn the car around and drive her back to Delhi," he told mid-day Mr Katyal also told mid-day that Karishma's payment was made in advance and the "no-show caused us a loss of nearly Rs 10 lakh." He now wants the actress to compensate for the loss but Karishma said: "Why should I return the money? He should compensate me for the mental harassment that I was put through," reports mid-day . Karishma Tanna also told mid-day that her lawyer has responded to Mr Katyal's notice. Karishma Tanna debuted on the small screen in Ekta Kapoor'sand she has also featured in daily soaps such asandKarishma has also starred in a few Bollywood films includingand she will be next seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic