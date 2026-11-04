<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Aasif Khan Reveals Family Faced Online Abuse Over Viral Hug With Love Gill

Panchayat actor Aasif Khan has spoken about the online abuse his wife, Zeba Khan, faced after defending him over a viral hug video with Bigg Boss 20 contestant Love Gill. He revealed that his wife received threatening messages and abusive comments after she spoke up for him on social media.

Aasif, who was recently eliminated from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20, said he never expected the video to create such a controversy. He also shared that he and Zeba had laughed about the clip when they watched it together.

The actor said he was happy with the way his wife handled the situation. "Boys are sending me messages like these, threatening me and hurling abuses at me. They are even abusing my sister in her DMs," Aasif said, according to HT.

The controversy started after a video from the Bigg Boss 20 house went viral. The clip was from the third week of the show, during an elimination nomination round.

Love Gill, who was sitting next to Aasif, was seen hugging him. In another moment, when Aasif did not fully return the hug, Love took his hand and placed it around herself. In another video, Love was seen sitting on Aasif's legs while he was lying on a bed.

After the video went viral, Aasif's wife Zeba came out in his support. She shared a post on Instagram and asked people not to judge their marriage based on a few seconds of video.

She wrote, "Our relationship is secure, our understanding is strong, and there is nothing here to explain or justify."

Zeba also said that people should remember that every contestant in the house is playing their own game. She asked viewers not to turn the show into a reason to question someone's character or marriage.

Aasif was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 after receiving fewer votes. Before leaving the house, the actor performed his famous BB News segment for the last time.

After his eviction, Aasif shared a post about his journey on the show. He described his time inside the Bigg Boss house as one of the most beautiful chapters of his life.

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