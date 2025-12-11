<i>Bigg Boss 19</i> Fame Tanya Mittal's Stylist Slams Her For Unpaid Dues After The Show, Deletes Post Later

Out of the many controversies that Bigg Boss 19 has generated, the latest involves finalist Tanya Mittal being accused of not clearing dues owed to her stylist, Riddhima Sharma. Her stylist took to Instagram to share a lengthy post alleging that Tanya has failed to return clothes and has outright disrespected stylists and designers.

What's Happening

Sharing a clip of Tanya Mittal on Instagram, Riddhima Sharma broke her silence on the harassment she has faced from the Bigg Boss 19 participant. She also highlighted how Tanya has treated her team poorly. The post has now been deleted.

Tanya Mittal made quite a buzz on Bigg Boss 19 because of her sarees, as heard in the clip shared.

Riddhima wrote, "I have always supported Tanya in every interview - you can check all my interviews, the clips I recorded, the celebrity voting videos, the supporting videos... even in her own interview, I was supporting her. Mere se hi kapde source karwake hume hi attitude (They got us to source clothes for them, and now they are showing attitude to us)."

She continued, "And let me make one thing very clear: there is a big difference between a designer and a stylist. I am the stylist. For one whole week, every saree and lehenga was sent by me, and they were all expensive. You can check the brands yourselves. Till now, nothing has been returned. They loved the clothes, but never once did they appreciate them. And now she is making faces and talking about tailors and designers? What an attitude. Big claps. Is this what respect looks like?"

Riddhima also mentioned how Tanya's team had threatened her regarding sourcing a saree, warning that if it did not arrive on time, payment wouldn't be settled.

Riddhima added, "What is this behaviour? Yesterday, they had to go to Siddhi Vinayak at 1:30 PM, and at 11 AM, I got a call saying they needed an outfit. I still arranged everything within an hour. Even the Porter delivery payment was done by me. At least have some respect for stylists, tailors, and designers. In Bigg Boss, the payment for one week is 50K. All the outfits I sent were expensive - yesterday's lehenga alone was 58K. And still, I'm charging very little."

"What about the last two-weekend war outfits? They were mine - where is that payment? For the Grand Finale, I styled her brother's outfit - where is that payment? What about yesterday's outfit payment? Where is it? I did my job on time, every single time. And this attitude clearly shows how she is. Well done, Tanya and the whole team. May God bless you all. Thank you. I respect and salute all the designers, tailors, and stylists," concluded Riddhima.

When Tanya Mittal Claimed To Have Brought "800 Sarees" To The Bigg Boss 19 House

Tanya, known for her luxurious lifestyle, revealed that she brought 800 sarees into the Bigg Boss house.

Justifying her decision, she said, according to Hindustan Times, "I am not leaving my luxuries behind. I am taking my jewellery, accessories, and more than 800 sarees inside the house. For every day, I have decided on three sarees which I will be changing throughout the day."

As for Bigg Boss 19, contestants Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More were among the top five. Gaurav Khanna was awarded the winner's trophy along with prize money of Rs 50 lakh.