<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Vivian Dsena Loses His Cool Over Karan Veer Mehra's Comment On Daughter Layan: "She Is Just 2 Years Old"

All Bigg Boss 18 fans are buzzing with excitement today, and why wouldn't they be? Tonight's the big finale, where we will finally find out the winner of this season. But before the grand reveal, last night's episode was full of drama, especially with a heated spat between Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena.

The tension began during the roast segment, where the top six contestants were divided into two teams. Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh and Rajat Dalal formed one group, while Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang and Vivian Dsena were in the other. The roast was judged by Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri.

As per a report by the Times Of India, things took an unexpected turn when Karan Veer Mehra made a comment about Vivian Dsena's daughter, Layan. He joked, “Bachha bachha tujhe janta hai, aur tereko apni bachhi pehchani nahi. [Every kid knows you, but even your own daughter didn't recognize you.]. The joke did not land well, and silence filled the room.

When Karan Veer Mehra tried to move on, Vivian Dsena cut him off by saying, “This was personal. What I said earlier was just in good humour.” Karan quickly apologised, but Vivian was not convinced.

After the segment ended, Vivian Dsena stormed off angrily and slammed his bottle on the table. Before walking to the washroom, he reminded Karan Veer Mehra that his daughter was just 2 years old.

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh also spoke out against Karan Veer Mehra's comment. Avinash said, “Iska asli roop dikhta nahi bahar? Ye dikhata nahi ya cut kar dete hain? Kis type ka aadmi hain? [Does his true nature not show on the outside? Does he not show this side, or do they edit it out? What kind of man is this?].

Premiered on October 6, Bigg Boss 18 is hosted by Salman Khan. The show airs on Colors TV. Fans can also catch the episodes on JioCinema.