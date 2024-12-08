<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Shilpa Shirodkar Reveals Why Farah Khan Rejected Her For <i>Chaiyya Chaiyya</i>

It is no exaggeration to say that Chaiyya Chaiyya is one of Bollywood's most iconic songs. The track, from Mani Ratnam's Dil Se, was choreographed by Farah Khan and featured Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora. However, not many know that actress Shilpa Shirodkar was once considered for the song but was eventually rejected. This revelation came during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, where Farah Khan replaced Salman Khan as host to address the contestants' behaviour. Towards the end of the episode, Shilpa shared an interesting anecdote about her time in the industry during a candid conversation with Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra.

Shilpa Shirodkar revealed that she was approached for Chaiyya Chaiyya, but Farah Khan had asked her to lose weight for the role. When Karan Veer asked if she was rejected because she could not shed the extra pounds, Shilpa confirmed, recounting how Farah had bluntly told her, “You are fat for the song.”

Hearing this, Karan Veer Mehra burst into laughter and joked, “Would the train have stopped if you had climbed onto it?” Shilpa Shirodkar humorously replied that only Farah Khan and Dil Se's director Mani Ratnam could explain why she was not selected for the iconic song.

While hosting Weekend Ka Vaar, Farah Khan confronted Rajat Dalal for getting physical during fights. She pointed out that Rajat should focus on his own game rather than trying to protect female contestants. The director said, "Rajat, tere ko zimmedaari nahi di hai Bigg Boss ne ki saari ladkiyo ki raksha kare. Tu apna sambhaal. [Rajat, Bigg Boss has not given you the responsibility of protecting all the women. Take care of yourself.]”

To this Rajat Dalal replied, "Baat raksha waali hai na, mere gharwalo ne mere ko cheez sikhaai hai. [If you are talking about protection, my family has taught me certain values.]” Click here to read the full story.

Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV. The reality show also streams on JioCinema.