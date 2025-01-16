<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Shilpa Shirodkar Evicted, Karan Veer Mehra And Vivian Dsena In Tears

Shilpa Shirodkar's inspiring journey in Bigg Boss 18 came to an end on Wednesday. The actress was eliminated from the show just days before the grand finale leaving Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal in the top 6.

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss creative director Omung Kumar paid a surprise visit to the house and gave the participants handwritten notes from their families.

Additionally, he brought Shilpa a letter from Bigg Boss formally declaring her eviction from the show. Despite being regarded as one of the most formidable contestants this season, the actress failed to gain a position in the top six of Bigg Boss 18.

Shilpa Shirodkar's eviction brought tears to the eyes of all the contestants. Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang broke down in tears as they bid farewell to the actress.

Vivian Dsena expressed regret for her actions toward Shilpa. Karan also gifted his task-winning medal to her. Lastly, Bigg Boss also praised Shilpa for her contribution to the show and said, "Shilpa khup khup abhaar."

Post-elimination, Shilpa Shirodkar talked about her experiences on Bigg Boss 18 in an interview with Indian Express. She said, “We knew there was going to be a mid-week eviction, but I didn't know I would get evicted.

"You cannot be confident about anything towards the end of the show. But I had the best journey of my life; I was very unique on the show.”

Sharing her prediction for the winner, Shilpa said, "My personal favourite is Karan. I have seen him grow from being criticised to being appreciated to wanting this so badly. After Karan, it should be Chum, her growth has been unreal. Then obviously it would be Vivian."

Bigg Boss 18 grand finale will air on January 19 on Colors TV.