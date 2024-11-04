<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Rajat Dalal's Tiff With Ravi Kishan Over Issues With Vivian Dsena

Tensions flared in the Bigg Boss 18 house as Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena clashed once again, this time during a special segment hosted by Ravi Kishan. In the latest episode, Ravi Kishan aimed to give contestants a reality check. During his interaction, Rajat and Vivian got into a heated exchange. Ravi questioned Rajat on his habit of making threats to fellow housemates. In response, Vivian weighed in, remarking that truly powerful individuals don't rely on threats – they simply take action. The Madhubala actor said, "Abhi inki umar hi kya huyi hai, inhone apni zindagi mein dekha hi kya hai (What is his current age? What has he seen in his life thus far?)" In response, Rajat proclaimed, "Maine Vivian bhai jaise haath jodte aur kaan pakadte dekhe hain aur murga banake road pe chalate dekhe hain. (I've seen individuals like Vivian folding their hands, holding their ears, and walking.)

Then, Ravi Kishan asked Rajat Dalal to teach Vivian Dsena a lesson if he believed the actor was wrong. Rajat replied, "Aap ek baari contract hatwa do, mai inki jeebh se pata nahi kya kya hatwa ke dikha deta hun (Once you cancel my contract, you'll see what I can actually remove from his tongue)."

Previously, Salman Khan also called out Rajat Dalal for making serious allegations against his co-contestant Avinash Mishra. The actor said, “Bigg Boss mein gharwale bolte hain, women are not safe with him. Avinash ke upar itne bara lanchhan lagaya jaye, toh uska family ka kya hota hoga (In Bigg Boss, the housemates say that women are not safe with him. If such serious allegations are being made against Avinash, what must his family be going through)?"

Salman Khan added, “I know this. I know what my parents go through, mere upar bhi bohot saare lanchhan lagaya gaye hain (There have been many allegations that are made against me as well).”

Meanwhile, wildcard contestants Digvijay Singh and Kashish Kapoor recently entered the Bigg Boss 18 house. The show airs on Colors TV and is also available for streaming on JioCinema.