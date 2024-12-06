<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Karan Veer Mehra On Sushant Singh Rajput - "His Death Was A Major Shocker, I Didn't Feel That He Needed Help"

Scenes inside the Bigg Boss 18 house turned a little emotional after Karan Veer Mehra shared a personal anecdote from his life in one of the latest episodes. His confession was related to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whom he met in 2014. During a one-to-one conversation with a journalist, Karan revealed his battle with alcoholism and how Sushant helped him overcome the addiction. He said, “Sushant helped me a lot. My career was at a low point. He was an engineering student, so he kept his points clear-cut and methodical. He even planned his life meticulously, envisioning where he wanted to be in the next five years.” Karan added that Sushant even introduced him to his industry contacts, offering guidance during the challenging phase of his life.

Karan Veer Mehra continued that Sushant Singh Rajput was like a family. Karan said that the actor was very close to him and his mother. Sushant used to visit his home, sit on the floor and eat together with Karan's family. Karan also heaped praise on Sushant's disciplined nature.

Karan Veer Mehra was also asked if he ever realised that Sushant Singh Rajput needed help. The Bigg Boss participant said, “No, I didn't feel that he needed help. It was a major shocker when it happened. He was a very sorted guy. He had a diary where he listed the names of 10-12 directors he wanted to work with. By 2010-2011, he had already worked with 8-9 of them.”

After learning about Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Karan Veer Mehra revealed that he, his mother and his sister did not talk with each other for three hours, unable to process what had happened. “When I heard about it I was in Delhi… I was shell-shocked when this happened.”

Sushant Singh Rajput is credited with films like Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore and Dil Bechara. He was found dead in his Bandra apartment in June 2020.

